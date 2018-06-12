General | June 12, 2018
ASSA ABLOY acquires HKC in Ireland
Swedish ASSA ABLOY has acquired HKC, a manufacturer of alarms and cloud based monitoring solutions, based in Ireland.
"I am very pleased to welcome HKC into the ASSA ABLOY Group. HKC offers a comprehensive portfolio of wired and wireless alarm products as well as monitoring solutions that in a very good way complements the ASSA ABLOY offering in the Irish market," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY, in a press release.
HKC was established in 1991 and has some 45 employees. The head office is located in Dublin, Ireland. Sales for 2018 are expected to reach some EUR 18 million with a good EBIT margin and the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from start.
