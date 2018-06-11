© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Flight Data Systems has a new owner

Drew Marine UK Holdings Ltd. has acquired Flight Data Systems Pty. Ltd., a provider of flight data recorders, ground support equipment, and electronics manufacturing for the global aviation industry. Flight Data Systems will report into ACR Electronics, Inc., a Drew Marine operating unit.

The acquisition of Flight Data Systems represents the latest addition to ACR Electronics’ growing portfolio of aviation brands, which include ARTEX Emergency Locator Transmitters and SKYTRAC, a flight data and communications technology company, a press release reads.



Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with locations in the United Kingdom and United States, Flight Data Systems designs and manufactures a range of airborne and ground support equipment.



Flight Data Systems’ operations and personnel, including executive management, will continue to function as usual under the new ownership as an independent subsidiary, retaining existing products, brand, locations, engineering capabilities, and sales.



“Flight Data Systems adds a valuable new dimension to our expanding group of aviation companies and we are really looking forward to introducing our customers to such a comprehensive and complementary range of products, technologies and services,” said Michael Wilkerson, Vice President of ACR Electronics – Aviation and Government Businesses.



“With ARTEX and SKYTRAC, we offer a suite of aviation data, tracking, distress alerting, communications and operational integrations. Now we can expand this offering with the latest airborne data acquisition systems, flight data recorders and ground support equipment. We are delighted to join forces with a company that shares the long-held commitment of ACR Electronics to lead the industry with strong R&D facilities and a focus on innovation,” Michael Wilkerson continues.