© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 11, 2018
Flight Data Systems has a new owner
Drew Marine UK Holdings Ltd. has acquired Flight Data Systems Pty. Ltd., a provider of flight data recorders, ground support equipment, and electronics manufacturing for the global aviation industry. Flight Data Systems will report into ACR Electronics, Inc., a Drew Marine operating unit.
The acquisition of Flight Data Systems represents the latest addition to ACR Electronics’ growing portfolio of aviation brands, which include ARTEX Emergency Locator Transmitters and SKYTRAC, a flight data and communications technology company, a press release reads.
Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with locations in the United Kingdom and United States, Flight Data Systems designs and manufactures a range of airborne and ground support equipment.
Flight Data Systems’ operations and personnel, including executive management, will continue to function as usual under the new ownership as an independent subsidiary, retaining existing products, brand, locations, engineering capabilities, and sales.
“Flight Data Systems adds a valuable new dimension to our expanding group of aviation companies and we are really looking forward to introducing our customers to such a comprehensive and complementary range of products, technologies and services,” said Michael Wilkerson, Vice President of ACR Electronics – Aviation and Government Businesses.
“With ARTEX and SKYTRAC, we offer a suite of aviation data, tracking, distress alerting, communications and operational integrations. Now we can expand this offering with the latest airborne data acquisition systems, flight data recorders and ground support equipment. We are delighted to join forces with a company that shares the long-held commitment of ACR Electronics to lead the industry with strong R&D facilities and a focus on innovation,” Michael Wilkerson continues.
Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with locations in the United Kingdom and United States, Flight Data Systems designs and manufactures a range of airborne and ground support equipment.
Flight Data Systems’ operations and personnel, including executive management, will continue to function as usual under the new ownership as an independent subsidiary, retaining existing products, brand, locations, engineering capabilities, and sales.
“Flight Data Systems adds a valuable new dimension to our expanding group of aviation companies and we are really looking forward to introducing our customers to such a comprehensive and complementary range of products, technologies and services,” said Michael Wilkerson, Vice President of ACR Electronics – Aviation and Government Businesses.
“With ARTEX and SKYTRAC, we offer a suite of aviation data, tracking, distress alerting, communications and operational integrations. Now we can expand this offering with the latest airborne data acquisition systems, flight data recorders and ground support equipment. We are delighted to join forces with a company that shares the long-held commitment of ACR Electronics to lead the industry with strong R&D facilities and a focus on innovation,” Michael Wilkerson continues.
Dorigo Systems set to grow with new manufacturing facility Canadian EMS provider, Dorigo Systems, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary and at the...
A new robotic tooling company is born when three become one Former Universal Robots CEO, Enrico Krog Iversen, along side the Danish Growth Fund, is...
Flight Data Systems has a new owner Drew Marine UK Holdings Ltd. has acquired Flight Data Systems Pty. Ltd., a provider of...
Byton raises $500 million to speed up development of smart connected vehicles The electric car company says that it has successfully concluded a Series-B fundraising round, attracting a total of USD 500 million from multiple major investors that include FAW Group, Tus-Holdings, CATL, and more.
Swedish battery manufacturer to supply Germany's Kamag Alelion Energy Systems AB has received an order for high voltage batteries from the...
Global semiconductor sales up 20% YoY in April Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 37.6 billion for the month of...
BMZ supplies lithium-ion battery modules to SENEC The BMZ Group produces battery modules especially for Deutsche Energieversorgung...
Universal Robots strengthens its partner network in Malaysia Universal Robots is strengthening its partner network in Malaysia with four...
Metawave opens development centre in California Wireless technology company Metawave announces the opening of its new development...
Norbit establishes ‘Oceans’ business unit The Norwegian company is targeting the global offshore, maritime and aquaculture...
Honda partners on GM's next gen battery development General Motors and Honda has entered into an agreement for new advanced chemistry...
Faraday Future can finally start building its California factory Electric carmaker, Faraday Future (FF), announces that the company has received the...
Röchling acquires American medical technology specialist Röchling Advent Tool & Mold, Inc., is acquiring the American medical technology...
Green light for Northvolt’s battery factory Northvolt says it has secured the environmental permit for what will become Europe’s...
Mercedes-Benz invests €1 billion in new car plant in Hungary The German automotive giant is starting construction of its first “Full-Flex Plant”...
Zestron Japan increases global footprint with new HQ The provider of high precision cleaning products for the electronics industry, has...
StreetScooter opens second manufacturing facility in Düren StreetScooter GmbH, a subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL Group and a producer of electric...
H&D Wireless wins order for GEPS pilot from vehicle manufacturer H&D Wireless says that it has started a pilot project with yet another Swedish vehicle...
Price decline will drive the adoption rate of SSD and PCIe SSD DRAMeXchange reports that the oversupply in the NAND Flash market has resulted in price...
Meyer Burger tech selected by Panasonic Solar Meyer Burger’s SmartWire Connection technology has been selected by Panasonic Solar for...
New Haier factory in Russia Chinese home appliance manufacturer Haier started construction of a Haier Laundry...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments