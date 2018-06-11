© scanrail dreamstime.com

Swedish battery manufacturer to supply Germany's Kamag

Alelion Energy Systems AB has received an order for high voltage batteries from the German special vehicle manufacturer Kamag.

Kamag will use the batteries to electrify the powertrain for one of its’ heavy trucks. “This order is an important milestone and proves that Alelion also plays a central role when it comes to the electrification of heavy vehicles”, Daniel Troedsson, CEO of Alelion, says in press release.



During in the year, Alelion will deliver a smaller batch as part of a joint development project. The remaining batteries will be delivered during 2019. The total order amount is approximately SEK 15 million (EUR 1.46 million).



The truck that Kamag plans to electrify is used for different purposes such as in semitrailers and transporting of goods in ports, warehouses, mail and package handling and at production sites and airports. There is also a driverless version of the truck (AGV) adapted to automated logistic centres.



“The experience that we have gained through the forklift industry regarding the Lithium-ion technology, puts us in a good position to be involved and contribute to the transition, within the heavy vehicle industry too,” Daniel Troedsson adds.