© BMZ

BMZ supplies lithium-ion battery modules to SENEC

The BMZ Group produces battery modules especially for Deutsche Energieversorgung GmbH based in Leipzig, known under the brand name SENEC.

BMZ has developed the lithium-ion battery modules together with SENEC and integrated them into their latest storage systems.



Experts expect a strong increase in demand due to the significantly improved profitability of new solar systems for 2018. The latest trend is the use of solar energy storage systems, which make solar power available around the clock. Photovoltaic systems are installed in the home together with a battery storage in order to increase own consumption significantly.



"BMZ's modular lithium-ion battery modules of the ‘HELIOS’ series with a multi-stage security concept are highly efficient and can be optimally used flexibly for any application in the private and commercial sector," explains Sven Bauer, CEO & Founder of the BMZ Group.



"We consistently focus on quality at our partners and suppliers," says Mathias Hammer, Managing Director of SENEC.