Universal Robots strengthens its partner network in Malaysia

Universal Robots is strengthening its partner network in Malaysia with four new partners, industrial technology integrators, which will provide small and medium sized enterprises with robot automation solutions.

“Malaysia is an important market for Universal Robots due to rising demand for automation and strong government support for robotics. Our new partners have the technology expertise to assess, recommend and implement appropriate UR cobot solutions, notably for companies new to automation. They will also provide hands-on training to managers, technicians and workers. Cobots’ endless benefits and wide range of applications offer huge advantages for industries in Malaysia, enhancing productivity, quality and workers’ well-being.” says Shermine Gotfredsen, General Manager, Southeast Asia and Oceania at UR, in a press relase.



Bizit Systems in Johor, Multitrade Asiapac and Servo Dynamics in Penang, and T. E. M. Engineering in the Klang Valley, join a growing network of UR channel partners in Southeast Asia to support increasing demand for collaborative robots (cobots) in the region. In Malaysia, cobots are deployed in industries such as electronics, automotive, semiconductor, furniture and consumer products.