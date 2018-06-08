© Metawave

Metawave opens development centre in California

Wireless technology company Metawave announces the opening of its new development centre in Carlsbad, California.

The 15’000 square foot building will allow the growing company to tap into the southern California pool of expertise in millimeter wave and RF circuit design. The center will bring engineers, and product development experts together to work on next generation long-range imaging radar and 5G wireless solutions. The new facility provides ample office and collaboration spaces, along with open bays to accommodate a vehicle test fleet, a press release reads.



“Metawave’s core technical team in Carlsbad and Palo Alto brings decades of experience in commercial and defense mm-wave applications,” Metawave CEO Maha Achour, PhD, said in a press release.



“Our new advanced development center enables us to accelerate development by bringing in local great talent and offering the team a true Silicon Valley style experience right in their own backyard. We designed this location to attract great people and accommodate work-life needs for employees who are passionate about solving challenges facing wireless sensing and communication industries without having to move to the Bay Area,” Achour adds.



Metawave is developing next generation long-range automotive radar sensors with imaging capabilities as well as antenna and front-end modules for fixed wireless and 5G Infrastructure.



The company’s WARLORDTM radar sensor, powered by its AI and Deep Learning engine, provides autonomous vehicles with unique capabilities and unprecedented speed and intelligence; such ultra-fast object detection and classification, long-range reach, clear and wide-scale vision, and operation in all-weather and operating conditions is the only real solution for fully autonomous operation. In wireless communication, Metawave’s SABERTM module helps carriers offer low-cost gigabit speed data to consumers and allows infrastructure vendors to extend radio reach.