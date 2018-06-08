© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 08, 2018
Honda partners on GM's next gen battery development
General Motors and Honda has entered into an agreement for new advanced chemistry battery components, including the cell and module, to accelerate both companies’ plans for all-electric vehicles.
The next-generation battery will deliver higher energy density, smaller packaging and faster charging capabilities for both companies’ future products, mainly for the North American market, GM writes in a press release.
Under the agreement, the companies will collaborate based on GM’s next generation battery system with the intent for Honda to source the battery modules from GM. The collaboration will support each company’s respective and distinct vehicles. The combined scale and global manufacturing efficiencies will ultimately provide greater value to customers.
“This new, multiyear agreement with Honda further demonstrates General Motors’ capability to innovate toward a profitable electric portfolio,” Mark Reuss, General Motors Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, said in the press release. “GM’s decades of electrification experience and strategic EV investments, alongside Honda’s commitment to advancing mobility, will result in better solutions for our customers and progress on our zero emissions vision.”
GM and Honda already have a proven relationship around electrification, having formed the industry’s first manufacturing joint venture to produce an advanced hydrogen fuel cell system in the 2020 timeframe. The integrated development teams are working to deliver a more affordable commercial solution for fuel cell and hydrogen storage systems.
“In addition to our ongoing joint development and production of fuel cells, this battery component collaboration will enable us to take a new step toward the realization of a sustainable society,” said Takashi Sekiguchi, Chief Officer for Automobile Operations and Managing Officer of Honda.
Under the agreement, the companies will collaborate based on GM’s next generation battery system with the intent for Honda to source the battery modules from GM. The collaboration will support each company’s respective and distinct vehicles. The combined scale and global manufacturing efficiencies will ultimately provide greater value to customers.
“This new, multiyear agreement with Honda further demonstrates General Motors’ capability to innovate toward a profitable electric portfolio,” Mark Reuss, General Motors Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, said in the press release. “GM’s decades of electrification experience and strategic EV investments, alongside Honda’s commitment to advancing mobility, will result in better solutions for our customers and progress on our zero emissions vision.”
GM and Honda already have a proven relationship around electrification, having formed the industry’s first manufacturing joint venture to produce an advanced hydrogen fuel cell system in the 2020 timeframe. The integrated development teams are working to deliver a more affordable commercial solution for fuel cell and hydrogen storage systems.
“In addition to our ongoing joint development and production of fuel cells, this battery component collaboration will enable us to take a new step toward the realization of a sustainable society,” said Takashi Sekiguchi, Chief Officer for Automobile Operations and Managing Officer of Honda.
Metawave opens development centre in California Wireless technology company Metawave announces the opening of its new development...
Norbit establishes ‘Oceans’ business unit The Norwegian company is targeting the global offshore, maritime and aquaculture...
Honda partners on GM's next gen battery development General Motors and Honda has entered into an agreement for new advanced chemistry...
Faraday Future can finally start building its California factory Electric carmaker, Faraday Future (FF), announces that the company has received the...
Röchling acquires American medical technology specialist Röchling Advent Tool & Mold, Inc., is acquiring the American medical technology...
Green light for Northvolt’s battery factory Northvolt says it has secured the environmental permit for what will become Europe’s...
Mercedes-Benz invests €1 billion in new car plant in Hungary The German automotive giant is starting construction of its first “Full-Flex Plant”...
Zestron Japan increases global footprint with new HQ The provider of high precision cleaning products for the electronics industry, has...
StreetScooter opens second manufacturing facility in Düren StreetScooter GmbH, a subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL Group and a producer of electric...
H&D Wireless wins order for GEPS pilot from vehicle manufacturer H&D Wireless says that it has started a pilot project with yet another Swedish vehicle...
Price decline will drive the adoption rate of SSD and PCIe SSD DRAMeXchange reports that the oversupply in the NAND Flash market has resulted in price...
Meyer Burger tech selected by Panasonic Solar Meyer Burger’s SmartWire Connection technology has been selected by Panasonic Solar for...
New Haier factory in Russia Chinese home appliance manufacturer Haier started construction of a Haier Laundry...
Robotics, Vision & Motion Control set new growth records in 2017 The North American robotics, machine vision and motion control markets continue to set...
Jenoptik invest in a new production facility for industrial metrology The construction work will start in the spring of 2019 and 220 Jenoptik employees are...
Automotive IC market aims for another record growth year The 18.5 percent forecast increase in 2018 is driven by systems monitoring and control, safety, ADAS, convenience, and growth of autonomous driving. Continued rise of memory ASP adds to growth.
Hisense launches takeover bid for Gorenje Late last year Gorenje disclosed that it was on an active search of a suitable strategic partner...
TT Electronics acquires Precision UK's TT Electronics keeps expanding its presence and capabilities, this time via the...
Worldwide semi equipment billings in 1Q18 reach record levels SEMI says that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached a...
Thales acquires Cubris - paving the way for autonomous trains Thales has just closed the acquisition of Danish company Cubris, a supplier of Driver...
Leoni's making progress with the "Factory of the Future" Leoni says it has completed building the shell of its "Factory of the...
Hexagon acquires supplier of autonomous vehicle solutions Hexagon AB is acquiring AutonomouStuff, a US-based supplier of integrated...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
- Commission clears acquisition of General Electric Industrial Solutions by ABB
- Azoteq inks distribution deal with Future Electronics
- Umicore outlines its European production roadmap
- Thales acquires Cubris - paving the way for autonomous trains
- Hexagon acquires supplier of autonomous vehicle solutions
Comments