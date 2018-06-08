© Roechling Electronics Production | June 08, 2018
Röchling acquires American medical technology specialist
Röchling Advent Tool & Mold, Inc., is acquiring the American medical technology specialist Precision Medical Products, Inc., (PMP) based in Denver, Pennsylvania (USA).
“This acquisition will allow us to significantly strengthen the position of Röchling as a provider of sophisticated medical technology products and implement our growth strategy in the USA. Furthermore, we expect the acquisition to provide synergies with our other locations that are dealing with the issue of medical technology,” explained Professor Hanns-Peter Knaebel, CEO of the Röchling Group and responsible for the Medical division, giving the background to the acquisition.
“The company fits perfectly with our strategy of strengthening our medical technology business in the USA. It is a medium-sized, owner-managed company that will integrate well into the Röchling Group and be an excellent addition to the Group’s business. That was an extremely important factor in our decision,” explained Knaebel. PMP is managed by an experienced management team that will oversee the integration of the company into the Röchling Group during a transition phase, he confirmed. Douglas N. Yocom, President & CEO of PMP, is convinced that absorption into the Röchling Group has opened up future prospects for his company and its employees. He is confident that it will allow strong growth and secure jobs. The company has 120 employees.
“PMP employees have extensive experience in the design, development, manufacture and sale of plastic and metal precision components and assemblies for medical technology worldwide. We were very impressed by this expertise,” said Lewis H. Carter, President of Röchling Advent Tool & Mold and head of the Medical Plastics business unit. Röchling Advent Tool & Mold has been part of the Röchling Group since 2012. The company based in Rochester, New York State, formerly the only Röchling Medical location in North America, is a full-service specialist in the manufacture of injection-molded plastic precision components for medical technology.
According to Carter, the two companies will complement each other perfectly. “The combination of our injection molding expertise with PMP’s expertise in metal and fine precision technology will enable us to offer medical technology manufacturers in North America a broader range of services than before."
“The company fits perfectly with our strategy of strengthening our medical technology business in the USA. It is a medium-sized, owner-managed company that will integrate well into the Röchling Group and be an excellent addition to the Group’s business. That was an extremely important factor in our decision,” explained Knaebel. PMP is managed by an experienced management team that will oversee the integration of the company into the Röchling Group during a transition phase, he confirmed. Douglas N. Yocom, President & CEO of PMP, is convinced that absorption into the Röchling Group has opened up future prospects for his company and its employees. He is confident that it will allow strong growth and secure jobs. The company has 120 employees.
“PMP employees have extensive experience in the design, development, manufacture and sale of plastic and metal precision components and assemblies for medical technology worldwide. We were very impressed by this expertise,” said Lewis H. Carter, President of Röchling Advent Tool & Mold and head of the Medical Plastics business unit. Röchling Advent Tool & Mold has been part of the Röchling Group since 2012. The company based in Rochester, New York State, formerly the only Röchling Medical location in North America, is a full-service specialist in the manufacture of injection-molded plastic precision components for medical technology.
According to Carter, the two companies will complement each other perfectly. “The combination of our injection molding expertise with PMP’s expertise in metal and fine precision technology will enable us to offer medical technology manufacturers in North America a broader range of services than before."
Metawave opens development centre in California Wireless technology company Metawave announces the opening of its new development...
Norbit establishes ‘Oceans’ business unit The Norwegian company is targeting the global offshore, maritime and aquaculture...
Honda partners on GM's next gen battery development General Motors and Honda has entered into an agreement for new advanced chemistry...
Faraday Future can finally start building its California factory Electric carmaker, Faraday Future (FF), announces that the company has received the...
Röchling acquires American medical technology specialist Röchling Advent Tool & Mold, Inc., is acquiring the American medical technology...
Green light for Northvolt’s battery factory Northvolt says it has secured the environmental permit for what will become Europe’s...
Mercedes-Benz invests €1 billion in new car plant in Hungary The German automotive giant is starting construction of its first “Full-Flex Plant”...
Zestron Japan increases global footprint with new HQ The provider of high precision cleaning products for the electronics industry, has...
StreetScooter opens second manufacturing facility in Düren StreetScooter GmbH, a subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL Group and a producer of electric...
H&D Wireless wins order for GEPS pilot from vehicle manufacturer H&D Wireless says that it has started a pilot project with yet another Swedish vehicle...
Price decline will drive the adoption rate of SSD and PCIe SSD DRAMeXchange reports that the oversupply in the NAND Flash market has resulted in price...
Meyer Burger tech selected by Panasonic Solar Meyer Burger’s SmartWire Connection technology has been selected by Panasonic Solar for...
New Haier factory in Russia Chinese home appliance manufacturer Haier started construction of a Haier Laundry...
Robotics, Vision & Motion Control set new growth records in 2017 The North American robotics, machine vision and motion control markets continue to set...
Jenoptik invest in a new production facility for industrial metrology The construction work will start in the spring of 2019 and 220 Jenoptik employees are...
Automotive IC market aims for another record growth year The 18.5 percent forecast increase in 2018 is driven by systems monitoring and control, safety, ADAS, convenience, and growth of autonomous driving. Continued rise of memory ASP adds to growth.
Hisense launches takeover bid for Gorenje Late last year Gorenje disclosed that it was on an active search of a suitable strategic partner...
TT Electronics acquires Precision UK's TT Electronics keeps expanding its presence and capabilities, this time via the...
Worldwide semi equipment billings in 1Q18 reach record levels SEMI says that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached a...
Thales acquires Cubris - paving the way for autonomous trains Thales has just closed the acquisition of Danish company Cubris, a supplier of Driver...
Leoni's making progress with the "Factory of the Future" Leoni says it has completed building the shell of its "Factory of the...
Hexagon acquires supplier of autonomous vehicle solutions Hexagon AB is acquiring AutonomouStuff, a US-based supplier of integrated...
Most ReadLoad more news
- Commission clears acquisition of General Electric Industrial Solutions by ABB
- Azoteq inks distribution deal with Future Electronics
- Umicore outlines its European production roadmap
- Thales acquires Cubris - paving the way for autonomous trains
- Hexagon acquires supplier of autonomous vehicle solutions
Comments