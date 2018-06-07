© StreetScooter Electronics Production | June 07, 2018
StreetScooter opens second manufacturing facility in Düren
StreetScooter GmbH, a subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL Group and a producer of electric delivery vehicles, has opened its second manufacturing facility.
With immediate effect, up to 10’000 electric vans per year will run off the production line at the automotive supplier's new 78’000 square metre factory in Düren, Germany, corresponding to a daily production rate of 46 vehicles (in single shift operation), a press release reads.
Together with its main factory in Aachen, StreetScooter now has a production capacity of up to 20’000 electric vehicles per year. The new site in Düren will employ some 250 people in the area.
"E-mobility is on the move," says Jürgen Gerdes, Board Member for Corporate Incubations at Deutsche Post DHL Group and responsible StreetScooter. "We can see it in growing public interest and increasing third-party customer demand for our StreetScooters. The number of StreetScooters used in the business world, in municipalities and at Deutsche Post is also on the rise in Germany and abroad, and the reason is the same in both arenas: Pollution and more pollution in major cities everywhere. That's why we're delighted to be able to start production in Düren."
StreetScooters have been being deployed successively in Deutsche Post DHL's delivery fleet since 2013. At present, the Group is already using around 6,000 of these electric vehicles, which have covered over 26 million kilometres.
"Our two manufacturing facilities in North Rhine-Westphalia enable us to respond even more quickly to the high demand for our electric vehicles both from within DPDHL and by third party customers. But volume is only one side of the coin. What sets StreetScooter apart in particular is the ability to produce affordable, customized electric vehicles for our customers from a variety of industries and countries," Achim Kampker, CEO of StreetScooter GmbH, says in the press release.
