H&D Wireless wins order for GEPS pilot from vehicle manufacturer

H&D Wireless says that it has started a pilot project with yet another Swedish vehicle manufacturer. The pilot is implemented in the manufacturer's factory in Sweden where the latest version of H&D Wireless's world-class positioning solution, GEPS (Griffin Enterprise Positioning Services) will be deployed.

GEPS, now using Artificial Intelligence (AI) features can visualise and optimise material flow in assembly, by tracing pallets, wagons, forklifts and tow-trucks. The pilot is expected to last into 2018 with the goal of moving to continuous operation in 2019.



GEPS is H&D Wireless's new Industrial Internet of Things, Real Time Location Solution (RTLS + GPS) for tracking materials, returnable transport packages (RTP) and forklifts, specially developed for customers in the manufacturing industry, like automotive manufacturers to facilitate their path to factory digitalisation.



"This is an important strategic pilot order for us, as this major vehicle manufacturer choose to test our new system on their running production and where the next step is commercial operation. Our solution will help this automotive customer digitize a central part of their manufacturing, which makes it possible to reduce manual handling, tied-up capital and at the same time increase production throughput," says Pär, founder and CEO of H&D Wireless.