Prysmian completes acquisition of General Cable

Prysmian Group says that the company has completed its acquisition of General Cable Corporation.

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement entered into among the parties, Prysmian has acquired all the outstanding shares of General Cable common stock for USD 30.00 per share in cash. With the completion of the transaction, General Cable has become a privately held company, and therefore its shares will no longer be listed on the NYSE or any other public market.