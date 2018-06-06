© Jenoptik (illustration purpose only) Electronics Production | June 06, 2018
Jenoptik invest in a new production facility for industrial metrology
The construction work will start in the spring of 2019 and 220 Jenoptik employees are expected to move into the new building, which is located in the 'Salzgrube' industrial estate (Villingen-Schwenningen; Germany), in the spring of 2020.
“Our current buildings and other areas no longer meet the requirements for the latest working and production environments. Investments in cutting-edge infrastructure for the benefit of our employees and customers are a fundamental part of Jenoptik’s development in the coming years”, says Jenoptik President & CEO Stefan Traeger.
Besides modern laboratory, testing and production areas, the space for services and customer support will also be considerably expanded, a press release states.
Jenoptik’s metrology targets customers from the automotive industry and, increasingly, also other industrial customers, who are focused on manufacturing high-precision parts. The focus of future development is on smart manufacturing and automation solutions based on optical and photonic technologies for automotive and industrial customers.
“For the Automotive division, investments in modern development and production facilities as well as customer centers ensure sustainable growth”, says CFO and Head of Division Hans-Dieter Schumacher. In the Automotive division, for example, the new technology campus at the US Rochester Hills site was inaugurated in spring last year. A new plant is also under construction at the Bayeux site in France.
The Jenoptik Group’s investments are expected to rise from just under 38 million euros in 2017 to well above 40 million euros in the current financial year.
