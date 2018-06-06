© Meyer Burger

Meyer Burger tech selected by Panasonic Solar

Meyer Burger’s SmartWire Connection technology has been selected by Panasonic Solar for evaluation in the manufacture of its high efficiency solar modules.

The agree­ment with Pana­sonic Solar covers the in­stal­la­tion and ac­cel­er­ated eval­u­a­tion of its SWCT plat­form for the con­nec­tion of HIT cells.​ By im­ple­ment­ing Meyer Burger’s SmartWire Con­nec­tion tech­nol­ogy to con­nect its HIT cells, Pana­sonic ex­pects to fur­ther in­crease the strength of its high ef­fi­ciency PV mod­ules.



The de­liv­ery and in­stal­la­tion of Meyer Burger’s SWCT equip­ment at Pana­sonic’s R&D fa­cil­ity lo­cated in Osaka, Japan is planned in the sec­ond quar­ter of 2018 and is an ini­tial step to­wards ex­tend­ing the adop­tion of SmartWire Con­nec­tion Tech­nol­ogy to other man­u­fac­tur­ing lo­ca­tions, a press release from the Swiss company states.