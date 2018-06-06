© Meyer Burger Electronics Production | June 06, 2018
Meyer Burger tech selected by Panasonic Solar
Meyer Burger’s SmartWire Connection technology has been selected by Panasonic Solar for evaluation in the manufacture of its high efficiency solar modules.
The agreement with Panasonic Solar covers the installation and accelerated evaluation of its SWCT platform for the connection of HIT cells. By implementing Meyer Burger’s SmartWire Connection technology to connect its HIT cells, Panasonic expects to further increase the strength of its high efficiency PV modules.
The delivery and installation of Meyer Burger’s SWCT equipment at Panasonic’s R&D facility located in Osaka, Japan is planned in the second quarter of 2018 and is an initial step towards extending the adoption of SmartWire Connection Technology to other manufacturing locations, a press release from the Swiss company states.
