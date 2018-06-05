Worldwide semi equipment billings in 1Q18 reach record levels

© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

SEMI says that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached a historic quarterly high of USD 17.0 billion for the first quarter of 2018, surging 59% in March to end the quarter with an all-time monthly high of D 7.8 billion.

1Q2018 4Q2017 1Q2017 QoQ YoY Korea 6.26 4.64 3.53 35% 78% China 2.64 1.77 2.01 49% 31% Taiwan 2.27 2.89 3.48 -22% -35% Japan 2.13 1.96 1.25 9% 70% Europe 1.28 1.04 0.92 23% 39% Rest of World 2.27 1.22 0.63 4% 103% North America 1.14 1.58 1.27 -28% -10% Total 16.99 15.10 13.08 12% 30%

The USD 17.0 billion in quarterly billings shatters the previous record set in the fourth quarter of 2017. First quarter 2018 billings are 12% higher than the previous quarter and 30% higher than the same quarter a year ago. The data are gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 95 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.The quarterly billings data by region in billions of US dollars, quarter-over-quarter growth and year-over-year rates by region are as follows: