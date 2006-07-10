UK RoHS enforcer to get<br>tough on the industry

The UK RoHS enforcer National Weights and Measures Laboratory (NWML) will be tough on the RoHS compliance controls.

The NWML will "help those that are aiming to comply, and pursue vigorously those that intend to flout compliance with the regulations."



"The NWML has already been working closely with trade associations, quality systems organizations and individual companies providing advice and support on the interpretation of the regulations," the head of NWML's RoHS department Chris Smith told Electronics Weekly.



In addition to the information about the NWML's tough treatment in the RoHS enforcement ElectronicsWeekly also informed that there are still alot of companies who are not RoHS compliant.



"Our experience of training more than 400 businesses and 1,000 individuals across Britain has shown us that very few companies have really got to grips with what RoHS will mean to them", RoHS consultant Eco3's Mark Shayler told ElectronicsWeekly.