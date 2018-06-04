© thales Electronics Production | June 04, 2018
Thales acquires Cubris - paving the way for autonomous trains
Thales has just closed the acquisition of Danish company Cubris, a supplier of Driver Advisory Systems (DAS) for Main Line Rail customers.
DAS allows real-time and fully secured exchange of information between the railway system and the train driver in order to optimise the driving of the train and reduce CO2 emissions. On this basis, Cubris also offers a key technology for the future autonomous trains.
According to Thales, Cubris is perfectly suited to support railways operators’ big ambitions to address the growing needs of an increasingly train centric and automation oriented demand in railway signalling. The company has developed and delivered a Driver Advisory System, called GreenSpeed, already in service in Denmark (DSB and Lokaltog), in the UK (South West Trains) and in Sweden (Transdev) and being implemented by Transdev in Germany and by Finnish Railway (VR).
Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the company employs 15 people.
“With the acquisition of Cubris we are paving the way for improved rail efficiency and autonomous train. Combined with our established expertise in other key digital assets, Cubris’ talents and technologies represent a tremendous accelerator of our digital strategy for the benefit of our rail customers,” says Millar Crawford, Executive Vice-President for Ground Transportation Systems at Thales, in a press release.
“We are proud to be now part of the powerful group of Thales and convinced we can bring our solution and the value we can propose to our customers to a next level, profiting from the strong engineering capabilities and cross functional synergies from e.g. the digital aviation cockpit,” says Sune Edinger Gram, CEO of Cubris.
According to Thales, Cubris is perfectly suited to support railways operators’ big ambitions to address the growing needs of an increasingly train centric and automation oriented demand in railway signalling. The company has developed and delivered a Driver Advisory System, called GreenSpeed, already in service in Denmark (DSB and Lokaltog), in the UK (South West Trains) and in Sweden (Transdev) and being implemented by Transdev in Germany and by Finnish Railway (VR).
Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the company employs 15 people.
“With the acquisition of Cubris we are paving the way for improved rail efficiency and autonomous train. Combined with our established expertise in other key digital assets, Cubris’ talents and technologies represent a tremendous accelerator of our digital strategy for the benefit of our rail customers,” says Millar Crawford, Executive Vice-President for Ground Transportation Systems at Thales, in a press release.
“We are proud to be now part of the powerful group of Thales and convinced we can bring our solution and the value we can propose to our customers to a next level, profiting from the strong engineering capabilities and cross functional synergies from e.g. the digital aviation cockpit,” says Sune Edinger Gram, CEO of Cubris.
Thales acquires Cubris - paving the way for autonomous trains Thales has just closed the acquisition of Danish company Cubris, a supplier of Driver...
Leoni's making progress with the "Factory of the Future" Leoni says it has completed building the shell of its "Factory of the...
Hexagon acquires supplier of autonomous vehicle solutions Hexagon AB is acquiring AutonomouStuff, a US-based supplier of integrated...
Umicore outlines its European production roadmap The company is providing further details to an earlier announcement of a first...
Azoteq inks distribution deal with Future Electronics South African pioneer in sensor fusion, Azoteq, says the company has signed a new...
SoftBank to invest $2.25 billion in GM Cruise General Motors announces the SoftBank Vision Fund will invest USD 2.25 billion in GM Cruise...
Ather Energy inks agreement with Sanmina Ather Energy, a smart electric two-wheeler start-up, has signed an agreement with EMS...
GomSpace is looking to add people for series production Satellite manufacture, GomSpace A/S, is looking to add about 50 new employees at its...
Mycronic acquires US-based MRSI Systems Mycronic says that it is acquiring 100% of MRSI Systems, LLC (MRSI), headquartered in North...
Hanwha Q CELLS Korea to build PV manufacturing facility in the US Hanwha Q CELLS Korea says that it will build a solar module manufacturing facility in Georgia...
RUAG Aviation to shut down Bern-Belp location Owing to insufficient capacity utilisation and expiring maintenance contracts, RUAG...
AMG temporarily shuts down tantalum operations in Brazil AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., says that it has temporarily shut down certain...
Rosenbauer opens new firefighting helmet assembly Firefighting equipment manufacturer Rosenbauer has recently opened a brand new...
FLIR receives order for Black Hornet from US Army FLIR Systems has been awarded a USD 2.6 million order from the United States Army to deliver...
Comtech awarded contract from space and communications customer Comtech Telecommunications’ Command & Control Technologies group, which is...
Cavotec inaugurates manufacturing facility in Italy Global engineering group Cavotec has officially opened its new production facility in Milan...
Sivantos and Widex to merge – creating a hearing aid powerhouse EQT funds, the owners of Sivantos, and the Tøpholm and Westermann families, which are...
Airbus Helicopters threatens to close down in Romania Airbus Helicopters threatens to close down its Ghimbav-based manufacturing base in Romania and transfer production elsewhere.
Scanfil opens the doors to a new – expanded – Scanfil Sieradz On May 29, the Finnish EMS provider inaugurated the expansion of its Polish...
UK manufacturer moves – triples in size Berkshire based Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Ltd (EMS), has recently – just over...
North American PCB industry growth continues - but slower Industry shipments and orders in April continued to grow but at a slowing pace. The book-to-bill...
Dana inaugurates new facility in Yancheng, China Dana Incorporated has officially opened the doors to its facility in Yancheng, China, that will manufacture thermal-management products for conventional and new-energy vehicles.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments