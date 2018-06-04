© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Umicore outlines its European production roadmap

The company is providing further details to an earlier announcement of a first production plant to manufacture cathode materials for the European automotive market. Umicore has selected a site in Nysa, Poland, for this investment.

The first phase of this investment is included in the EUR 660 million programme announced earlier this year and is due to start deliveries in late 2020.



Nysa is located in the vicinity of the company's European customers and will also provide access to a skilled technical workforce as well as low-carbon electricity supply. The first phase is expected to create up to 400 jobs. The local authorities and Umicore aim to build a long-standing, mutually beneficial relationship thereby providing a stable environment for Europe’s first substantial cathode material factory, a press release reads.



Umicore has also decided to build a new Process Competence Center at its existing site in Olen, Belgium, where it operates one of its largest R&D centers. The center will further strengthen Umicore’s energy-efficient production processes which will be applied to its installations worldwide. This investment is expected to be commissioned in late 2019 and will be employing around 20 researchers.



Marc Grynberg, CEO of Umicore, commented: “Both decisions are major milestones for Umicore and will significantly contribute to the European Union’s initiative to promulgate a leading rechargeable battery industry based on innovative technologies and a sustainable supply chain.”