© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 04, 2018
Umicore outlines its European production roadmap
The company is providing further details to an earlier announcement of a first production plant to manufacture cathode materials for the European automotive market. Umicore has selected a site in Nysa, Poland, for this investment.
The first phase of this investment is included in the EUR 660 million programme announced earlier this year and is due to start deliveries in late 2020.
Nysa is located in the vicinity of the company's European customers and will also provide access to a skilled technical workforce as well as low-carbon electricity supply. The first phase is expected to create up to 400 jobs. The local authorities and Umicore aim to build a long-standing, mutually beneficial relationship thereby providing a stable environment for Europe’s first substantial cathode material factory, a press release reads.
Umicore has also decided to build a new Process Competence Center at its existing site in Olen, Belgium, where it operates one of its largest R&D centers. The center will further strengthen Umicore’s energy-efficient production processes which will be applied to its installations worldwide. This investment is expected to be commissioned in late 2019 and will be employing around 20 researchers.
Marc Grynberg, CEO of Umicore, commented: “Both decisions are major milestones for Umicore and will significantly contribute to the European Union’s initiative to promulgate a leading rechargeable battery industry based on innovative technologies and a sustainable supply chain.”
Nysa is located in the vicinity of the company's European customers and will also provide access to a skilled technical workforce as well as low-carbon electricity supply. The first phase is expected to create up to 400 jobs. The local authorities and Umicore aim to build a long-standing, mutually beneficial relationship thereby providing a stable environment for Europe’s first substantial cathode material factory, a press release reads.
Umicore has also decided to build a new Process Competence Center at its existing site in Olen, Belgium, where it operates one of its largest R&D centers. The center will further strengthen Umicore’s energy-efficient production processes which will be applied to its installations worldwide. This investment is expected to be commissioned in late 2019 and will be employing around 20 researchers.
Marc Grynberg, CEO of Umicore, commented: “Both decisions are major milestones for Umicore and will significantly contribute to the European Union’s initiative to promulgate a leading rechargeable battery industry based on innovative technologies and a sustainable supply chain.”
Thales acquires Cubris - paving the way for autonomous trains Thales has just closed the acquisition of Danish company Cubris, a supplier of Driver...
Leoni's making progress with the "Factory of the Future" Leoni says it has completed building the shell of its "Factory of the...
Hexagon acquires supplier of autonomous vehicle solutions Hexagon AB is acquiring AutonomouStuff, a US-based supplier of integrated...
Umicore outlines its European production roadmap The company is providing further details to an earlier announcement of a first...
Azoteq inks distribution deal with Future Electronics South African pioneer in sensor fusion, Azoteq, says the company has signed a new...
SoftBank to invest $2.25 billion in GM Cruise General Motors announces the SoftBank Vision Fund will invest USD 2.25 billion in GM Cruise...
Ather Energy inks agreement with Sanmina Ather Energy, a smart electric two-wheeler start-up, has signed an agreement with EMS...
GomSpace is looking to add people for series production Satellite manufacture, GomSpace A/S, is looking to add about 50 new employees at its...
Mycronic acquires US-based MRSI Systems Mycronic says that it is acquiring 100% of MRSI Systems, LLC (MRSI), headquartered in North...
Hanwha Q CELLS Korea to build PV manufacturing facility in the US Hanwha Q CELLS Korea says that it will build a solar module manufacturing facility in Georgia...
RUAG Aviation to shut down Bern-Belp location Owing to insufficient capacity utilisation and expiring maintenance contracts, RUAG...
AMG temporarily shuts down tantalum operations in Brazil AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., says that it has temporarily shut down certain...
Rosenbauer opens new firefighting helmet assembly Firefighting equipment manufacturer Rosenbauer has recently opened a brand new...
FLIR receives order for Black Hornet from US Army FLIR Systems has been awarded a USD 2.6 million order from the United States Army to deliver...
Comtech awarded contract from space and communications customer Comtech Telecommunications’ Command & Control Technologies group, which is...
Cavotec inaugurates manufacturing facility in Italy Global engineering group Cavotec has officially opened its new production facility in Milan...
Sivantos and Widex to merge – creating a hearing aid powerhouse EQT funds, the owners of Sivantos, and the Tøpholm and Westermann families, which are...
Airbus Helicopters threatens to close down in Romania Airbus Helicopters threatens to close down its Ghimbav-based manufacturing base in Romania and transfer production elsewhere.
Scanfil opens the doors to a new – expanded – Scanfil Sieradz On May 29, the Finnish EMS provider inaugurated the expansion of its Polish...
UK manufacturer moves – triples in size Berkshire based Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Ltd (EMS), has recently – just over...
North American PCB industry growth continues - but slower Industry shipments and orders in April continued to grow but at a slowing pace. The book-to-bill...
Dana inaugurates new facility in Yancheng, China Dana Incorporated has officially opened the doors to its facility in Yancheng, China, that will manufacture thermal-management products for conventional and new-energy vehicles.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments