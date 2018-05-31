© saniphoto dreamstime.com

Hanwha Q CELLS Korea to build PV manufacturing facility in the US

Hanwha Q CELLS Korea says that it will build a solar module manufacturing facility in Georgia, USA.

Construction of solar module production facility will commence in 2018 and is scheduled to be completed in 2019. While the exact nameplate capacity of the new facility remains undisclosed, the company confirms that it will exceed 1.6 GW per year, a press release reads.



The modules manufactured by Hanwha Q CELLS Korea in the U.S. will be provided to Hanwha Q CELLS Co. Ltd., which will have access to 100% of the facility's production volume.



With the completion of the production facility in Georgia, Hanwha Q CELLS Korea – together with Hanwha Q CELLS – another affiliate of Hanwha Group, will have manufacturing facilities in South Korea, Malaysia, China, and the US, at its disposal.