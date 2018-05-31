© Ruag Electronics Production | May 31, 2018
RUAG Aviation to shut down Bern-Belp location
Owing to insufficient capacity utilisation and expiring maintenance contracts, RUAG Aviation has decided to close its facilities at Bern-Belp Airport at the end of September 2018.
The 22 employees at the Bern-Belp site will be offered alternative jobs. Furthermore, the recurring challenges posed by the economic situation of the Defence division led to the decision to cut a number of jobs, the company states in an update.
At present, Ruag expects that a total of up to 13 jobs will be cut in Thun, Berne and Zurich-Seebach by the end of the year.
The operations of the RUAG Aviation division at the Bern-Belp site will cease due to insufficient profitability and a lack of potential new business. The non-renewal of important service agreements by the operators of the Dornier 328 passenger plane has further exacerbated the economic situation at the site. RUAG Aviation has therefore decided to close its facilities at Bern-Belp Airport at the end of September. Staff and employee representatives have already been informed of the decision. I
Given the ongoing difficult situation with regard to business results, RUAG Defence finds itself compelled to further reduce overhead costs in the division as well as costs specific to the business and service units. In addition to the cost-cutting measures already introduced, such as the major restrictions imposed on travel costs, personnel reductions have, unfortunately, become unavoidable. Consequently, up to 13 jobs are to be cut by the end of the year. The staff have been informed. Personal discussions with those affected by the measure will take place in the coming days.
At present, Ruag expects that a total of up to 13 jobs will be cut in Thun, Berne and Zurich-Seebach by the end of the year.
The operations of the RUAG Aviation division at the Bern-Belp site will cease due to insufficient profitability and a lack of potential new business. The non-renewal of important service agreements by the operators of the Dornier 328 passenger plane has further exacerbated the economic situation at the site. RUAG Aviation has therefore decided to close its facilities at Bern-Belp Airport at the end of September. Staff and employee representatives have already been informed of the decision. I
Given the ongoing difficult situation with regard to business results, RUAG Defence finds itself compelled to further reduce overhead costs in the division as well as costs specific to the business and service units. In addition to the cost-cutting measures already introduced, such as the major restrictions imposed on travel costs, personnel reductions have, unfortunately, become unavoidable. Consequently, up to 13 jobs are to be cut by the end of the year. The staff have been informed. Personal discussions with those affected by the measure will take place in the coming days.
Hanwha Q CELLS Korea to build PV manufacturing facility in the US Hanwha Q CELLS Korea says that it will build a solar module manufacturing facility in Georgia...
RUAG Aviation to shut down Bern-Belp location Owing to insufficient capacity utilisation and expiring maintenance contracts, RUAG...
AMG temporarily shuts down tantalum operations in Brazil AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., says that it has temporarily shut down certain...
Rosenbauer opens new firefighting helmet assembly Firefighting equipment manufacturer Rosenbauer has recently opened a brand new...
FLIR receives order for Black Hornet from US Army FLIR Systems has been awarded a USD 2.6 million order from the United States Army to deliver...
Comtech awarded contract from space and communications customer Comtech Telecommunications’ Command & Control Technologies group, which is...
Cavotec inaugurates manufacturing facility in Italy Global engineering group Cavotec has officially opened its new production facility in Milan...
Sivantos and Widex to merge – creating a hearing aid powerhouse EQT funds, the owners of Sivantos, and the Tøpholm and Westermann families, which are...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeHow Do we Increase Efficiency Across Power Electronics? There are many applications requiring a critical level of energy efficiency such as the automotive electric vehicle and LED industries. This article examines the need for increasing efficiency across power electronics.
Airbus Helicopters threatens to close down in Romania Airbus Helicopters threatens to close down its Ghimbav-based manufacturing base in Romania and transfer production elsewhere.
Scanfil opens the doors to a new – expanded – Scanfil Sieradz On May 29, the Finnish EMS provider inaugurated the expansion of its Polish...
UK manufacturer moves – triples in size Berkshire based Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Ltd (EMS), has recently – just over...
North American PCB industry growth continues - but slower Industry shipments and orders in April continued to grow but at a slowing pace. The book-to-bill...
Dana inaugurates new facility in Yancheng, China Dana Incorporated has officially opened the doors to its facility in Yancheng, China, that will manufacture thermal-management products for conventional and new-energy vehicles.
TE Wire & Cable partners with Plataine TE Wire & Cable, a manufacturer of thermocouple wire, and Plataine, a provider of...
Research alliance develops new method to secure the connected car The more electronics steer, accelerate and brake cars, the more important it is to protect...
Veoneer selected partner to develop mono vision camera systems Autoliv’s electronics business, Veoneer, as been selected by an unnamed automaker as a...
Global NAND Flash revenue dropped by 3% QoQ in 1Q18 The latest analysis by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, finds that the...
Printed Circuits upgrades photo department Flex and rigid flex circuit board manufacturer, Printed Circuits has added two new pieces of...
Saft plans to invest €200 million in next-gen batteries The French battery manufacturer is reportedly planning a EUR 200 million...
Orbital ATK to build two additional US weather satellites for NOAA NASA has exercised options for two additional Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS)...
Kamic acquires equipment supplier for cable harness production Swedish Kamic Group has signed an agreement to acquire all the shares in STAC AB. The...
Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU with KUKA The MOU aims towards a strategic partnership between the two companies including...
GKN considers new wiring manufacturing facility in india GKN Fokker Elmo has been discussing plans for a second manufacturing facility for wiring...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments