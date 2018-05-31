© Ruag

RUAG Aviation to shut down Bern-Belp location

Owing to insufficient capacity utilisation and expiring maintenance contracts, RUAG Aviation has decided to close its facilities at Bern-Belp Airport at the end of September 2018.

The 22 employees at the Bern-Belp site will be offered alternative jobs. Furthermore, the recurring challenges posed by the economic situation of the Defence division led to the decision to cut a number of jobs, the company states in an update.



At present, Ruag expects that a total of up to 13 jobs will be cut in Thun, Berne and Zurich-Seebach by the end of the year.



The operations of the RUAG Aviation division at the Bern-Belp site will cease due to insufficient profitability and a lack of potential new business. The non-renewal of important service agreements by the operators of the Dornier 328 passenger plane has further exacerbated the economic situation at the site. RUAG Aviation has therefore decided to close its facilities at Bern-Belp Airport at the end of September. Staff and employee representatives have already been informed of the decision. I



Given the ongoing difficult situation with regard to business results, RUAG Defence finds itself compelled to further reduce overhead costs in the division as well as costs specific to the business and service units. In addition to the cost-cutting measures already introduced, such as the major restrictions imposed on travel costs, personnel reductions have, unfortunately, become unavoidable. Consequently, up to 13 jobs are to be cut by the end of the year. The staff have been informed. Personal discussions with those affected by the measure will take place in the coming days.