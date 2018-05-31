© konstantin semenov dreamstime

AMG temporarily shuts down tantalum operations in Brazil

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., says that it has temporarily shut down certain tantalum mining and processing operations in Brazil as a result of the ongoing national truckers strike.

At this current stage the company does not expect a material financial impact as a result of the strike – subject to, however, the length of the strike, the company writes in an update.



Furthermore, AMG does not expect the industrial action to have a material impact on the ongoing commissioning of AMG Mineracao's first lithium concentrate processing plant at the Mibra Mine in Minas Gerais, Brazil.



Evertiq will provide further updates as information becomes available.