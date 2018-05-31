© Rosenbauer

Rosenbauer opens new firefighting helmet assembly

Firefighting equipment manufacturer Rosenbauer has recently opened a brand new helmet assembly line in Linz-Pichling.

From now on, up to 100’000 Rosenbauer firefighting helmets will be assembled each year for the global market at the new HEROS Center of Excellence.



With its third production facility, Rosenbauer is once again investing in the economic region of Upper Austria and strengthening its competence in the field of personal protective equipment for fire departments and rescue crews, the company states in a press release.



A single employee, in series production, can assemble the complete helmet system with full responsibility up to the final inspection, supported by assembly and monitoring equipment.



Rosenbauer invested EUR 500’000 in the tools and machines alone. All parts are laid out in accordance with Industry 4.0 standards: A KANBAN system with automatic parts supply, and production monitoring with RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology make the manufacturing process one of the most modern and efficient in the world, according to the release.



The helmets are manufactured on four assembly lines, with ten different stations on each: In the pre-assembly, the interior is first assembled, in the main assembly, this is connected to the helmet shell, and the helmet is finished to individual customer requirements. Occasional system-supported quality checks are routine.



In addition, a modern test center is integrated in the HEROS competence center. There, all standard compliance and monitoring tests are performed, in which all helmet types must withstand various performance capabilities.