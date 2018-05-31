© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Comtech awarded contract from space and communications customer

Comtech Telecommunications’ Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded new contracts in excess of USD 7.0 million by an international Space and Communications customer.

Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., said, "We are extremely pleased with our customer’s continued confidence in our supply chain management expertise for these highly-advanced satellites. The fact that we have continued to serve this customer for over 30 years is extremely satisfying and clearly demonstrates the value we bring to our customers."



The Command & Control Technologies group is a provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions. For over 40 years, the Space & Component Technology Division, now located in Cypress, California, has specialised in supply of high reliability microelectronics, supplying Electrical, Electronic and Electromechanical (EEE) parts for use in satellite and launch vehicle applications.