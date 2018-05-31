© Cavotec

Cavotec inaugurates manufacturing facility in Italy

Global engineering group Cavotec has officially opened its new production facility in Milan, which is set to ensure the Group’s manufacturing and supply chain excellence in the years ahead.

The production plant features the capacity to generate 230kW of solar power. It is also equipped with geothermal heating, has 2'730 square metres of office space, and 12'264 square metres devoted to engineering and production.



“Not only are we opening a state-of-the-art production facility, we’re opening a new chapter in the Cavotec story. These premises will ensure that we build the manufacturing and supply chain excellence that will see Cavotec realise its full potential,” Cavotec CEO, Mikael Norin, says in a press release.



Cavotec Italy is one of the Group’s seven Centres of Excellence worldwide. As part of the Ports & Maritime Division, Cavotec Italy focuses primarily on the development and manufacture of shore power solutions, MoorMaster automated mooring as well as crane electrification solutions such as cable reels.