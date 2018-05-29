© Autoliv Electronics Production | May 29, 2018
Veoneer selected partner to develop mono vision camera systems
Autoliv’s electronics business, Veoneer, as been selected by an unnamed automaker as a partner to develop and produce mono vision camera systems comprised of camera hardware, software and algorithms.
The unnamed automaker is described in a press release as “one of the world’s leading automakers.”
Veoneer’s mono vision system is designed to meet or exceed the market standards set by NHTSA and European NCAP for 5-star safety ratings. And according to the company it self, it is the only supplier capable of meeting 5-star safety ratings with hardware, software and detection algorithms fully developed in-house, using a single mono vision camera system. Starting in 2022, Veoneer will begin delivering mono vision camera systems for this customer.
“We are honored to have Veoneer selected as a partner to develop and build mono vision camera systems. We have made tremendous progress in developing a world class mono vision system, built on 10 years of in-house algorithm expertise, fueled by our daily pursuit to reduce accidents and save lives,” says Jan Carlson, Autoliv Chairman, President and CEO. Jan Carlson will serve as President and CEO of Veoneer after the spin-off.
Veoneer is expected to be spun-off from Autoliv at the end of June 2018.
