© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com PCB | May 28, 2018
Printed Circuits upgrades photo department
Flex and rigid flex circuit board manufacturer, Printed Circuits has added two new pieces of equipment to their photo department including a new Orbotech Paragon 8-watt laser direct imager and a Fusion 22 automatic optical inspection machine with laser via inspection capabilities.
"We purchased a 16-watt laser direct imager a few years back and needed to add capacity, particularly for inner and outer layer photoimaging," Matt Tannehill, executive vice president, says in a press release. "The new LDI uses LSO, or large scan optics, for very high throughput with excellent quality at the same time, which is critical for our customers' success. The new machine also has a very wide depth of field, which is ideal for manufacturing flex and rigid flex circuits as they can often have a great deal of topography on the outer layer surfaces. We are extremely pleased to have this new capability."
The company also added a Fusion 22 AOI machine to its machine park. It is designed for laser via inspection and HDI applications that have become increasingly popular. With a very high throughput and low false defect rate, the Fusion greatly enhances the company's productivity in that department, the release continues.
The company also added a Fusion 22 AOI machine to its machine park. It is designed for laser via inspection and HDI applications that have become increasingly popular. With a very high throughput and low false defect rate, the Fusion greatly enhances the company's productivity in that department, the release continues.
Dana inaugurates new facility in Yancheng, China Dana Incorporated has officially opened the doors to its facility in Yancheng, China, that will manufacture thermal-management products for conventional and new-energy vehicles.
TE Wire & Cable partners with Plataine TE Wire & Cable, a manufacturer of thermocouple wire, and Plataine, a provider of...
Research alliance develops new method to secure the connected car The more electronics steer, accelerate and brake cars, the more important it is to protect...
Veoneer selected partner to develop mono vision camera systems Autoliv’s electronics business, Veoneer, as been selected by an unnamed automaker as a...
Global NAND Flash revenue dropped by 3% QoQ in 1Q18 The latest analysis by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, finds that the...
Printed Circuits upgrades photo department Flex and rigid flex circuit board manufacturer, Printed Circuits has added two new pieces of...
Saft plans to invest €200 million in next-gen batteries The French battery manufacturer is reportedly planning a EUR 200 million...
Orbital ATK to build two additional US weather satellites for NOAA NASA has exercised options for two additional Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS)...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeHow Do we Increase Efficiency Across Power Electronics? There are many applications requiring a critical level of energy efficiency such as the automotive electric vehicle and LED industries. This article examines the need for increasing efficiency across power electronics.
Kamic acquires equipment supplier for cable harness production Swedish Kamic Group has signed an agreement to acquire all the shares in STAC AB. The...
Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU with KUKA The MOU aims towards a strategic partnership between the two companies including...
GKN considers new wiring manufacturing facility in india GKN Fokker Elmo has been discussing plans for a second manufacturing facility for wiring...
Technic enters US distributor partnership with OrigaLys Technic has announced an agreement with OrigaLys ElectroChem of Lyon France for...
Bosch opens new plant for infotainment systems in China The Bosch Group is continuing on its growth trajectory in the Middle Kingdom. The technology...
Northvolt finds a partner in Siemens The two companies have announced a partnership for the development of best-in-class technology to produce high-quality, green lithium-ion batteries.
ÅAC Microtec wins new subsystem order Swedish ÅAC Microtec announces that the company has won an order from a South...
Koh Young relocates R&D centre to Suwon The inspection solutions provider says it has moved to a new R&D centre in the city...
A successful transition for SMS When Nottingham meets the world, it does not always involve a mean-spirited sheriff and Sherwood Forest. Sometimes it involves electronics manufacturing at Technology Drive in Beeston. A lot more successful than the...
Season Group’s US operation obtains AS9100D certification EMS-provider, Season Group, says that it has recently obtained AS9100D certification...
Phase Four signs contract with NASA Phase Four, a provider of electric radio frequency (RF) thrusters for in-space...
BP invests in ultra-fast charging battery company StoreDot The number of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide is growing rapidly, and to capitalise on this...
HansaMatrix's 1Q18 net profit increased 22% YoY During EMS provider HansaMatrix's first quarter of 2018, the company...
North American equipment billings surpassed previous record North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.69...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments