Printed Circuits upgrades photo department

Flex and rigid flex circuit board manufacturer, Printed Circuits has added two new pieces of equipment to their photo department including a new Orbotech Paragon 8-watt laser direct imager and a Fusion 22 automatic optical inspection machine with laser via inspection capabilities.

"We purchased a 16-watt laser direct imager a few years back and needed to add capacity, particularly for inner and outer layer photoimaging," Matt Tannehill, executive vice president, says in a press release. "The new LDI uses LSO, or large scan optics, for very high throughput with excellent quality at the same time, which is critical for our customers' success. The new machine also has a very wide depth of field, which is ideal for manufacturing flex and rigid flex circuits as they can often have a great deal of topography on the outer layer surfaces. We are extremely pleased to have this new capability."



The company also added a Fusion 22 AOI machine to its machine park. It is designed for laser via inspection and HDI applications that have become increasingly popular. With a very high throughput and low false defect rate, the Fusion greatly enhances the company's productivity in that department, the release continues.