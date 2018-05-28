Kamic acquires equipment supplier for cable harness production

© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Swedish Kamic Group has signed an agreement to acquire all the shares in STAC AB. The seller is the company’s founder, Stefan Andersson.

STAC AB sells equipment for cable and cable harness production as well as labelling systems for cables, tubes and connectors. STAC represents a number of manufacturers including Schleuniger, KBA Metronic, Cirris Systems, LaserWire Solutions and Kabelmat, and can therefore offer solutions for measuring, labelling, cutting, stripping, crimping, assembling and quality assurance of all types of cable.The acquired company has its head office is in Bålsta, just north of Stockholm, Sweden. During 2017 STAC’s sales totalled approximately SEK 18 million (EUR 1.76 million).“STAC offers its customers world-leading technology and specialist know-how in a distinct product niche. STAC is therefore a company which fits nicely into our group of companies where we can offer organisational support, contacts and skills for continued expansion and development,” says Fredrik Celsing, President and CEO of Kamic Group in a press release.“In order to further develop STAC from a long-term perspective I have been looking for a stable purchaser with a large international structure which at the same time values and encourages the entrepreneurial driving force. I find all these attributes in Kamic Group and look forward to a longterm partnership where I will in the future be representing one of STAC’s largest suppliers,” says Stefan Andersson, former owner of STAC.In the organisation, STAC will be part of Kamic Group’s Production Technology business area.