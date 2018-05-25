© Bosch

Bosch opens new plant for infotainment systems in China

The Bosch Group is continuing on its growth trajectory in the Middle Kingdom. The technology company achieved sales of EUR 14.9 billion in China in 2017 – a double-digit increase year on year.

Bosch is also continuing to expand its presence in the country, and announces that the company has opened a new plant for infotainment systems in the eastern Chinese city of Wuhu, a press release reads.



“China remains a driving force for the global economy and is an absolute pioneer, especially in the field of connectivity. We continue to see tremendous growth potential and are steadily expanding our capacity,” said Peter Tyroller, the member of the Bosch Group board of management responsible for Asia Pacific.



In addition to local partnerships, the focus is on local manufacturing and research and development for the Chinese market. With the new location in Wuhu, a city in China’s Anhui province, Bosch is continuing to invest in China. On a surface area of 18’000 square metres, infotainment systems, instrument clusters, and connectivity control units (CCUs) for vehicles will be manufactured for the Chinese market.



By the end of 2018, the new plant will employ around 900 people – 160 of them in research and development. Bosch invested around EUR 36 million in this plant, which will expand its local expertise in connected mobility. Just this March, the Bosch Group signed a strategic alliance with the infotainment startup Banma, a joint venture between Alibaba and the Chinese automaker SAIC. In the future, Bosch will continue to develop new digital displays, voice support, haptic feedback, and other HMI technologies.