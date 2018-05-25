© Northvolt Electronics Production | May 25, 2018
Northvolt finds a partner in Siemens
The two companies have announced a partnership for the development of best-in-class technology to produce high-quality, green lithium-ion batteries.
The partnership, which will be supported by Siemens through an investment of EUR 10 million, also includes the supply of lithium-ion batteries, a press release reads.
In a bid to mitigate the effects of climate change, Europe is accelerating its transition to renewable energies. Electrification and an increased use of batteries is one of the cornerstones of this transition.
“We are happy to support Northvolt in building the battery factory of the future. With our Digital Enterprise portfolio, we contribute to a competitive battery cell production in Europe that fully exploits the benefits of software and automation: greater flexibility, efficiency and quality with shorter time to market”, says Jan Mrosik, CEO of Siemens Digital Factory Division.
Once completed in 2020, Siemens intends to purchase batteries from the factory, making Northvolt a preferred supplier. Siemens will support the partnership through an investment of EUR 10 million.
The technology partnership is set up around two main areas of collaboration. Firstly, the use of the Siemens' Digital Enterprise portfolio, encompassing everything from manufacturing planning and design software to automation, including industrial communications networks and cloud solutions.
Secondly, the supply of lithium-ion batteries. Siemens intends to purchase batteries from Northvolt once its large-scale production facility is up and running. The companies are also exploring potential areas for joint development programs.
“The European industry is moving rapidly towards electrification. With its world-class expertise within electrification, automation and digitalization, Siemens will become an important technology partner, supplier and customer to Northvolt in this coming transition. Once we begin large-scale production, our aim is to supply the greenest lithium-ion batteries in the world,” says Peter Carlsson Co-Founder and CEO, Northvolt, in the release.
