ÅAC Microtec wins new subsystem order

Swedish ÅAC Microtec announces that the company has won an order from a South American space company aiming to deliver subsystems to their forthcoming constellation.

The order value is approximately SEK 7.2 million (about EUR 700'000) with an option to extend the order by an additional SEK 4.9 million (about EUR 477'000) in early 2019, subject to planning and availability of launch opportunities for the later part of the constellation. The order will be delivered between Q4 2018 and Q2 2019, a press release reads.



Following ÅAC's delivery of subsystems for an earlier order, the South American company has now extended its commitment to buy subsystems to the next part of their constellation aiming to manufacture and launch more than 50 spacecrafts in the next 24 months.



"This is a significant order for a large number of subsystems and represents the latest market trends in growth of small to medium constellations. We hope to extend this relationship in the near future and are looking forward to continue working with their team in South America," says Iraklis Hatziathanasiou, VP of Business Development ÅAC Microtec.