Season Group’s US operation obtains AS9100D certification

EMS-provider, Season Group, says that it has recently obtained AS9100D certification for its US facility in San Antonio, Texas – to add to the AS9100D approval already in place for its facilities in UK, Canada and Malaysia.

Each of Season Group’s sites hold ISO9001 approval and at least one additional “higher level” approval (either AS9100D, IATF/TS16949 or ISO13485). Aerospace and Defense is a growing market for Season Group and so it has ensured that it has at least one site in every region (Europe, North America and Asia) to support these customers with an AS9100D capability, the company states in a press release.



Carl Hung, President and CEO, stated “The award of AS9100D certification is a testament to the dedication of the team in San Antonio and in the investment that we have made in equipment, training and the Quality Management Systems (QMS) at the site”.



Scott Hitt, Operations Director for USA & Mexico added “The joint AS9100D and ISO9001:2015 audit was a good test for our team and we were delighted to come out of it with zero non-conformances. We now look forward to growing our business in the Aerospace sector and in using the AS9100D processes to benefit all customers.”