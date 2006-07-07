Werner Jonke moves from ASYS to Siemens

Werner Jonke, ASYS former Marketing Manager, has taken the position as General Manager for Siemens Siplace POE department.

It is not yet decided who will be succeeding Werner Jonke as Marketing Manager of ASYS.