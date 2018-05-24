Altus increases its logistics team to meet growing demand

UK-based capital equipment distributor, Altus, is further strengthening its team in the UK with the appointment of a new Spare Parts and Logistics Co-ordinator to support the company in an operational capacity.

With a strong background in sales and customer service, Sulman Shabbir brings with him a wealth of experience which will help to add to Altus’ level of service.



As the company expands, the importance of ensuring customers receive equipment and accompanying goods efficiently has never been more important. As managing director, Richard Booth, explains in the press release: “With our portfolio growing, it is important that we can provide a fault-free and stream-lined delivery service to our customers. Sulman will be instrumental in helping to facilitate the shipping of products from one destination to another."



“Another important activity within his position is to manage activities throughout the order fulfilment and transportation cycle, ensuring deadlines and expectations are met. Sulman’s skills and experience are already adding value to the service we provide to our customer base and will be invaluable in the group’s efforts to expand its services in the UK,” Booth continues.