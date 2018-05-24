North American equipment billings surpassed previous record

© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.69 billion in billings worldwide in April 2018 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.

Billings (3-mo. avg) YoY November 2017 $2,052.3 27.2% December 2017 $2,398.4 28.3% January 2018 $2,370.1 27.5% February 2018 $2,417.8 22.5% March 2018 $2,431.8 16.9% April 2018 (prelim) $2,691.4 26.0%

The billings figure is 10.7 percent higher than the final March 2018 level of USD 2.43 billion, and is 26.0 percent higher than the April 2017 billings level of USD 2.13 billion.Image“April 2018 monthly billings for North American equipment manufacturers surpassed the October 2000 record high of $2.6 billion,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI in a press release. “Storage, artificial intelligence and big data are driving strong demand for semiconductors, offsetting smartphone sales that have lagged expectations this year.”The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.