Trina Solar completes acquisition of Nclave
Trina Solar has successfully closed the acquisition of Spanish solar tracker system manufacturer, Nclave Renewable S.L.
This is the first time that a Chinese solar company has acquired a solar tracker producer outside of its home market, accelerating Trina Solar's transformation from a PV product supplier to a smart PV solution provider.
With the acquisition, Trina Solar's latest TrinaPro smart PV solutions will directly incorporate Nclave's tracker products and engineering designs, while Nclave's technologies will also be deeply integrated into Trina Solar's smart solutions.
Nclave has over 12 years of experience in renewable energy sources, having provided more than 2.5 GW worldwide. It currently has its headquarters in Madrid (Spain), commercial offices in five continents and manufacturing facilities in Navarra (Spain).
Nclave is involved in the development, design, manufacturing, installation and maintenance of fixed structures and photovoltaic solar trackers, including dimensioning and implementing of all foundation solutions.
