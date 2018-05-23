© US Air Force

BAE receives contract to sustain F-35 electronic warfare systems

BAE Systems says it has received a contract from Lockheed Martin to ensure the readiness of critical electronic warfare (EW) systems on the F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft.

Under the five-year contract, BAE Systems will manage the supply chain and establish the infrastructure necessary to make sure the systems are mission capable and available to warfighters.



“As a leader in EW systems for the world’s most advanced aircraft, we understand how critical readiness is for our customers,” said Betsy Warren, director of F-35 Sustainment at BAE Systems, in a press release “We’ll ensure that the F-35 EW supply chain is in place for Lockheed Martin and the Department of Defense.”



The EW suite for the F-35, called the AN/ASQ-239 system, protects the aircraft with advanced technology for critical missions. The system’s avionics and sensors provide a real-time, 360-degree view of the battlespace, helping to maximise detection ranges and provide the pilot with options to evade, engage, counter, or jam threats.



Under the contract, BAE Systems will maintain regional warehouses with on-hand inventories of critical EW components to improve fill rates and reduce wait times.