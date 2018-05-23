© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Stoneridge moves China operations to meet growing demand

Stoneridge, Inc. will be moving its current facility in Suzhou, China to a new, larger facility, approximately 18 kilometres east of its current location.

The company says in a press release that this new facility will enable the company to expand its operations to accommodate the growing demand for its products.



"The new facility will allow us to expand production with an enhanced layout and plant infrastructure, helping to achieve significant improvements in our manufacturing capabilities and processes," said Jon DeGaynor, president and CEO, Stoneridge.



"Our employees and customers will benefit from a world class facility that enables greater collaboration and communication. With greater access to top talent in the Suzhou area, this will allow us to build on and further develop our existing engineering and technical capabilities. We remain committed to delivering quality products on time to our valued customers during this transition," DeGaynor continues.



The move will begin in October 2018 and is expected to be completed by September 2019.