OXIS Energy begins manufacturing in Brazil

OXIS Energy UK Ltd is in the process of opening a battery production plant in the state of Minas Gerais in south eastern Brazil.

The company has also received a substantial investment from Aerotec, a Brazilian Private Equity fund. This GBP 3.7 million investment is Aerotec's first international venture, a press release reads.



Although OXIS Energy will still continue its research and development programme in the UK, the company says it is excited to be moving into the manufacturing end and sees this venture in Brazil as a huge step in positioning the company at the forefront of revolutionising city transport across the world.



This manufacturing plant will be capable eventually of producing millions of cells annually. The new manufacturing plant will initially focus on commercial expansion throughout Latin America and will also address the aviation, defence and heavy electric vehicle markets worldwide.



Since its inception in 2005, OXIS Energy has developed, and continues to advance Lithium Sulfur (Li-S) battery chemistry, cells and systems.