Circuit Solutions adds selective wave soldering capability
Cambridge UK based CEM, Circuit Solutions Ltd (CSL), has invested in a new Ersa Versaflow 3/45 selective wave soldering machine.
The company provides contract manufacturing services to the higher technology end of the electronics industry, with increasing numbers of clients requiring IPC610 class 3 standards of soldering on assemblies with multilayer PCBs, it was time to invest in its capabilities.
The Ersa Versaflow 3/45 provides CSL with the capability to provide the minimum 75% barrel fill soldering required for IPC610 class 3 – even on multilayer boards with heavy copper inner layers that would be impossible to achieve by conventional wave or hand soldering.
The company decided on the Ersa product after putting several different manufacturers machines through a particularly challenging multilayer mixed technology assembly.
“We have been extremely impressed with the capability of the Versaflow, and it has given Circuit Solutions the extra dimension we need to operate in a highly competitive market sector. In addition, the cosmetic appearance of the finished products is also much improved – which is important for a number of our clients,” says Paul Edmondson, CSL’s Manufacturing Engineering Manager in a press release.
CSL says that the company ordered a two solder-module version of the Versaflow proving them with the optimum mix of throughput, accuracy and flexibility, and are now looking to add a second selective wave soldering machine later in the year.
