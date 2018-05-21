© mailthepic dreamstime.com General | May 21, 2018
Emerson agrees to buy Aventics
Emerson agreed to purchase Aventics, a provider of smart pneumatics technologies that power machine and factory automation applications.
With central offices in Laatzen, Germany, the addition of Aventics, will expand Emerson’s reach in the food and beverage, packaging, automotive assembly and medical equipment markets.
Emerson announces in a press release that it has agreed on terms to acquire Aventics from Triton for a cash purchase price of EUR 527 million.
Aventics builds upon and strengthens Emerson’s capabilities and solutions in key discrete and hybrid automation markets, including food and beverage, packaging, automotive assembly and medical equipment. The acquisition will expand Emerson’s offering and broaden the company’s portfolios of fluid control and pneumatic devices that incorporate sensing and monitoring capabilities to improve system uptime and performance.
“We will now offer the industry's widest range of fluid automation products and solutions with unmatched delivery, reliability and performance, and now with the addition of Aventics’ expertise, Emerson is positioned to be the most capable global company when it comes to fluid automation technologies,” said Emerson Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr.
“This acquisition adds another strong, complementary technology portfolio into the Emerson family, creating value for our customers and more opportunities for growth,” Farr added.
With central offices in Laatzen, Germany, Aventics has approximately 2’100 employees globally with five manufacturing locations and 2017 sales of USD 425 million.
“Aventics brings technologies, capabilities and expertise that are critical to digitalization of manufacturing, including predictive maintenance through integrated diagnostics, an important priority for our Automation Solutions business,” said Mike Train, Executive President, Emerson Automation Solutions.
The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.
