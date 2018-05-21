© Saab

US to export Saab's Sea Giraffe AMB radar

Saab will supply the Sea Giraffe AMB naval radar system to the US Navy (USN) for a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) deal between the US and the Philippines.

The Sea Giraffe AMB (designated as AN/SPS-77 by the USN) will be installed on two Philippine Navy frigates: BRP Gregorio del Pilar (FF-15) and BRP Ramon Alcaraz (FF-16), both former US Coast Guard Hamilton-class cutters. The sale also includes Saab's 9LV for radar control and display for enhanced situational awareness, a press release reads.



"With Sea Giraffe AMB currently part of three separate US Navy programmes, this contract further strengthens Saab's position as a trusted supplier for the US Navy. We are proud that our world-class naval radar meets the USN's standards and needs," says Anders Carp, Head of Saab business area Surveillance.



Sea Giraffe AMB offers 3D, multi-role, medium-range air and surface surveillance.