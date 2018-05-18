© saniphoto dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 18, 2018
Lookheed-build energy storage for Chicago
Lockheed Martin signed an agreement to supply a GridStar Lithium energy storage system to ComEd, Illinois' largest electric utility. The 2 MWh system will be integrated into ComEd's Bronzeville community microgrid project in Chicago.
"Lockheed Martin is excited to work with ComEd on this innovative project," said Frank Armijo, vice president of Lockheed Martin Energy, in a press release. "Improving grid resiliency and reliability is crucial to the future of secure, efficient energy supply, and Lockheed Martin is looking forward to collaborating with ComEd to reach this goal."
ComEd's Bronzeville microgrid will include battery storage and solar power and will be connected to a microgrid on the campus of the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT). ComEd's microgrid is expected to serve more than 1'000 customers, including critical service providers such as the Chicago Police Department. In an emergency, the microgrid should enable services to continue.
"The use of solar PV and battery energy storage are critical features of the Bronzeville microgrid, and Lockheed Martin's expertise in the integration of renewable energy resources will help ensure this project benefits the community and produces learnings that will inform the evolution of the system serving northern Illinois," said Michelle Blaise, senior vice president, Technical Services, ComEd.
