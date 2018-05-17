© Invest Lithuania

FESTO LIETUVA officially opens Kaunas office

Back in early May – on the eight to be precise – FESTO officially opened the doors to its new office building in Kaunas, Lithuania.

The company which has witnessed double-digit growth in the past years, moved to a new 500-people capacity office building, and has plans for further expansion into the nearby building, according to a report from Invest Lithuania – The Lithuanian Investment Promotion Agency.



The Germany-based company is mostly known for innovation in the field of automation industry. However, the company also creates and develops new solutions within the scope of bionics – connecting biology and new technology.



2017 was a record year for FESTO as its turnover reached EUR 3 billion. “Our team in Lithuania makes a significant contribution to the success of the company. Its professionalism helps the company pursue its goals and constantly improve its main processes. This determines a consistent growth of FESTO LIETUVA – in recent years the number of its employees have been increasing by about 20% annually,” Pekka Parikka, general manager at FESTO LIETUVA, says in the report.



The office in Kaunas currently employs over 400 specialists in different areas. Over the next couple of years, 240 new jobs are planned. The growing company performs more and more complex functions in Lithuania, which require specialists from different fields.



“Working in global teams, employees can create and propose solutions that affect the future of the entire FESTO organisation. This is a good opportunity for our employees to grow and improve not only in the areas of their expertise, but also in leadership”, Giedrė Belazarienė, HR manager at FESTO LIETUVA, said.



The FESTO LIETUVA team consists of specialists from the areas of engineering, applied mathematics, economics, finance, management, IT. The branch has a wide range of responsibilities: from product sales to various business services centre functions.



Currently, FESTO LIETUVA fully occupies a new office building of more than 4’500 square metres. The capacity of the building is 480 working spaces. The company is planning further expansion in 2018–2019 into the adjacent building with a further 240 working spaces.



FESTO LIETUVA has invested around EUR 0.5 million into its new office and a further EUR 0.3 million will be allocated for its next development phase, the report continues.