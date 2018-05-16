© R&M

R&M acquires Czech fiber optic cable specialist

Swiss cabling specialist, R&M, announces that the company has acquired the Czech company Transportkabel – DIXI a.s. (TK DIXI), headquartered in Děčín, Czech Republic.

Founded in 1996, TK DIXI is a developer and manufacturer of fiber optic and metallic cables for power and communication applications in data centers, broadband networks, enterprise buildings and other infrastructure projects.



With this acquisition, R&M will receive fiber optic cable design and production know-how. Fiber optic cables are an important part of R&M’s high-end network solutions for the LAN, data center and public network market, the swiss company writes in a press release. TK DIXI offers cable constructions suited to complete R&M’s three strategic market segments. The portfolio includes specialties such as flame-retardant and fire-resistant loose-tube constructions as well as constructions with increased resistance to mechanical damage suitable for direct burial installation.



“Fiber optic cables are strategically important to our end-to-end offering. We are excited about this technology extension and are convinced that we complete our offering at the right time” says Andreas Rüsseler, Chief Marketing Officer of R&M. “TK DIXI has a tremendous know-how in cable production and its location in Děčín is ideally suited to serve the European market”.



Luděk Bednář, Co-Owner and Managing Director of TK DIXI says “TK DIXI has built up an excellent reputation in offering high quality and often customized cables with short lead time. There is an excellent fit between TK DIXI’s and R&M’s approach to the market. With R&M’s global sales network we can accelerate our growth story and take the company to the next level”.