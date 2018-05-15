© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Omron and Techman Robot for alliance on collaborative robots

Kyoto-based Omron Corp., and Taiwanese Techman Robot Inc. have signed an agreement to form a strategic alliance in the area of collaborative robots.

Through this alliance, Omron will globally market and sell Techman's TM series of collaborative robots via its distribution network under a co-branded logo, starting in the second half of FY2018. Furthermore, Omron and Techman will cooperate in developing the next generation of collaborative robots that will be easier to integrate with Omron's other factory automation products.



In addition to the regular TM series of collaborative robots, Omron will start selling the new models which are "mobile compatible," meaning that they can be easily integrated with Omron's LD mobile robots.



"Since the acquisition of Adept Technology in 2015, Omron has been putting great resources in the development of the robotics technologies and market," said Seigo Kinugawa, Executive Officer and Senior General Manager of the Robotics Business Development Project at Omron's Industrial Automation Company, in a press release,



"The alliance with Techman is aimed to advance the collaboration between humans and robots in manufacturing environments. Omron's entry into the collaborative arm robot market, in addition to the mobile robot market, will accelerate Omron's 'innovative-Automation!' initiative, the goal of which is to bring innovation to factories through the collaboration of humans and machines," Kinugawa adds.



"TM robots are smart, simple to use and safe," said Ho Shi-Chi, Chairman of Techman Robot Inc. "We endeavor to improve the life of humans based on innovation and our alliance with Omron will help us move a big step toward that goal."