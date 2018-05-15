© pichetw dreamstime.com

Kingfield Electronics installs cleanroom

Following a number of enquiries for cleanroom assembly services, the company's Chesterfield manufacturing facility has been further upgraded to include a bespoke ISO class 8 cleanroom compliant to BS EN 14644-1:2015.

"This new addition to our capability enables us to offer a total contract electronics manufacturing solution to those companies looking to manufacture products which are sensitive to particulate contamination," the company writes in an update on its website.



With the installation of the cleanroom Kingfield now have the facility to manufacture a range of products for companies in the medical, scientific instrumentation, optics, nanotechnology and micro-mechanical industries.