Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business

This is part of a large-scale expansion and modernisation project to increase capacity and capability at Raytheon's Tucson operations.

The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in front of newly-built structures that will house many of the 2’000 new employees the company is hiring to support business growth. The new buildings scheduled for completion this year include an advanced testing facility, a multi-purpose building and a customer access centre, the company writes in a press release.



The expansion is planned for completion in 2020 which will include; new buildings, infrastructure upgrades, engineering and manufacturing enhancements as well as high-powered computing capabilities.



Raytheon Missile Systems is designing, engineering, testing and manufacturing some of the advanced aerospace and defence technologies, including missile defence systems, hypersonic missiles and space vehicles.



"Our expansion supports the nation's military, the security of America's allies and the U.S., state and local economies," says Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence, Raytheon Missile Systems president in the press release. "This project validates Southern Arizona's strengths in innovation, technology and quality of life for our growing workforce, and has been made possible by the strong collaboration and support of government and private sector partners."



Raytheon's recent expansion is expected to result in billions of dollars of economic impact throughout Arizona over 10 years.