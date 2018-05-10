Ad
© Meyer burger Electronics Production | May 10, 2018

Meyer Burger secures repeat order from Asian customer

Meyer Burger Tech­nol­ogy suc­cess­fully concluded a re­peat order for its high per­for­mance MAiA plat­form and the first in­dus­trial order for its in­te­grated FABiA sys­tem from a major Asian cus­tomer.
The cus­tomer has cho­sen the in­dus­tri­al­ised MAiA 4.1 for rear-side cell pas­si­va­tion coat­ing to drive the ex­pan­sion of its pro­duc­tion of high qual­ity PERC solar cells at its man­u­fac­tur­ing lo­ca­tion in Malaysia.

The cus­tomer has also se­lected Meyer Burger’s fully in­te­grated FABiA 4.1 for its pro­duc­tion site in China, a press release states.

The con­tract vol­ume is about CHF 16 mil­lion with equip­ment de­liv­ery sched­uled to begin in the third quar­ter and rev­enue recog­ni­tion ex­pected in the final quar­ter of 2018.

