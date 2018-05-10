© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Christian Enzmann changes name to KCE Printed Circuit Boards

For more than 50 years Christian Enzmann GmbH, located in Geretsried, Germany, manufactured PCBs at its German location. For the past 30 years, the company has also been trading partner of PCB manufacturer KCE in Thailand.

Demand for KCE products, especially from the automotive sector, is constantly on the rise, yet at the same time the requirements are ever increasing. Christian Enzmann GmbH has therefore decided to place the name brand KCE more into focus.



Managing Director Enrico Enzmann views this as an important building block in order to further increase the current business: “KCE has made an excellent name for itself throughout the entire automotive industry. We contributed greatly to that success. Therefore, it only makes sense to change our name to KCE.”



Starting May 1st, 2018, the renaming from Christian Enzmann GmbH into KCE Printed Circuit Boards GmbH will be official.



In answer to the question if it was difficult to relinquish the well-known family company name, Enrico Enzmann replied: “It is a big step for our family. But nowadays the customers’ needs are at the forefront. In this case the name KCE is a decisive step forward. A good name brand, under which the company, customer service, and products are unified offers clear advantages for our business.”



Nevertheless, continuity is an important factor: Enrico Enzmann emphasises that the shareholding relationships will not change and that the company will continue to remain in 100% ownership of the family. Also, the managing directorship and the entire staff of 30 employees will remain the same and the company location in Geretsried, will also initially remain unchanged.