Electronics Production | May 10, 2018
CGS to build new industrial group with InnoLas Solutions
InnoLas Solutions will be at the heart of a new industrial group for laser technology. A consistent Buy & Build strategy shall transform the company into a global manufacturer of laser machines for micro-material processing.
Investment group CGS has acquired a majority stake in InnoLas Solutions, with current owner Richard Grundmüller retaining an interest, a press release reads.
CGS and Richard Grundmüller will partner with CEO Markus Nicht’s current management team to shape InnoLas Solutions into a globally active industrial powerhouse. Their Buy & Build strategy envisions targeted add-on investments.
The group’s activities will also include boosting the visibility of the InnoLas Solutions brand and further expanding the Krailling plant. The owners will strive for above-average group-wide growth in the coming years. Internally generated sales and acquisitions are to contribute to this end.
The specialised machine manufacturer will invest more heavily in innovating, developing and enhancing machine platforms. “The photovoltaic business shall seize its potential and continue to see strong growth thanks to the company’s technological lead in crystalline solar cells and thin-film technology. Current expertise is to be shared more and more, flowing into the electronics and semi-conductors divisions,” the release continues.
Another aim is to get closer to the customer by making targeted add-on acquisitions to expand into new end markets and by developing its service network, especially in Asia and the US.
