Spirit Circuits adds muscles to help drive value-added sales

SCL PCB Solutions Group, a European manufacturer of PCB requirements, announced that Simon Rowe has joined Spirit Circuits as Business Development Manager VAR Sales.

To drive growth, support customers and increase sales of Spirit Circuits’ traded product portfolio, Simon Rowe now joins the company as Business Development Manager VAR Sales. He brings nearly 30 years of sales experience within in the electronics manufacturing industry with him to his new position.



Simon joins Spirit Circuits from WUS, where he was Business Development Manager with responsibility for sales and sales growth in Europe.



Lee Lloyd, Sales Director, comments: 'We are delighted that Simon has joined the Spirit Circuits team. He has a solid understanding of the PCB & electronics manufacturing industry, and his experience and talent allows us to expand our scale and scope in the market and strengthen our value-added resale solutions offering.'